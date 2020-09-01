Cases high, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar asserts all's well

Bengaluru: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday asserted that Karnataka is in the forefront in providing medical assistance to Covid-19 patients.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of a super-specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, he said the state had set up 20,000 ICU beds in a short time. "Every year more than 4.7 lakh people in the state lose their lives in road accidents due to lack of immediate medical assistance. The lives of people in road accidents can be saved within the golden hour (one hour within the accident).

Earlier, road accident victims had to be rushed to Bengaluru. Now, people in neighbouring districts can avail the medical treatment at the trauma centre," he said. The central government contributed substantially to the construction of the new trauma centre.

The 200-bed trauma centre comprises 72 ICU beds, 20 ventilators, and general wards.