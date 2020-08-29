Former JD(S) minister Revanna tests Covid positive

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator H.D. Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

"Revanna has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment after he tested Covid positive," a party official told IANS.

Revanna, 62, is the second son of JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and elder brother of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray he recovers and gets back to serve people," tweeted state Health Minister B.R. Sriramulu in Kannada.

Revanna is a fifth time legislator from the Holenarsipur assembly segment in Hassan district.

"Though Revanna had tested negative earlier when four of his security persons contracted the virus, he took the test on Thursday after he displayed symptoms of the virus," the official said.