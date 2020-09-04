Hello BBMP! Do we need a skywalk here?

Bengaluru: It is not the first time when the BBMP has faced backlash for constructing a skywalk at places where it is not required. At Thyagaraja Nagar, the 'palike' is all set to construct a skywalk worth Rs 4 crore that will encroach parking and footpath.



"The skywalk is technically wrong and logically bad. There is no law or notes on BBMP for building a skywalk.

The pollution control board has recorded bad air pollution and noise at the same junction where the skywalk will be built," Prashant Rao, a local resident and a citizen activist said.

Local residents lashed out at the BBMP's move to construct a skywalk at Thyagaraja Nagar stating that it encroaches upon the footpath. Further, the residents said the government should instead come up with skywalks at highways .

Citizens for Bengaluru, a citizen group had in the past highlighted that skywalks are for outer ring roads (ORR) as Bengaluru needs pedestrian crossings and not skywalks. Even the bus stop is encroached by the stray parking.

Citing the example of Yedur ward, Rao said the BBMP should protect the footpath at Thyagaraja Nagar.

"The officials took the interests of the citizens in Yediyur by barricading the footpath. Similarly, the palike has to ensure that the footpath is protected. Even Ward 154 should be protected," Rao said.

The chief engineer of BBMP, Prahlad did not respond to numerous calls made to solicit his response.