Man attacks police, gets gunshot on his leg in Bengaluru

With the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in Karnataka, the government has imposed lockdown to crud the spread of the virus and warned strict action against people who breaks lockdown rules.

With this, the police have set up barricades on the roads in order to restrict the moment of the public and vehicles. In this context, two policemen were beaten by a gang in Sanjaynagar area in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In a swift operation, the police chased the miscreants and caught two of the nine accused, where one accused has also been shot on his leg and opened rowdy sheet against them.

The injured person, who was shot on his leg, was identified as Tajuddin (25), a resident of Bhoopasandra. At the time of the incident, Tajuddin and his friends came out and were doing wheelies on the bike, and got into an argument with police when they were asked to go inside of the houses. The injured policemen identified as Manjunatha and Basavaraju.