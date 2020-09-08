Metrosexuals Wary: Low Footfalls On Namma Metro

Bengaluru: After remaining shut for over five months due to the Covid-19, the Metro train services resumed in Bengaluru on Monday on a cautious note amid a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and staff.

Passenger traffic was thin on the first day as many commuters said that they were still not sure if taking public transport was safe due to the risk of infection. Stickers and markings were seen both in trains and on platforms so that passengers maintain social distancing. All passengers were asked to use smart cards as no tokens were being sold.

On the station premises, passengers were permitted to enter the concourse only after temperature checks with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands. Frequently touched areas in coaches like grab rails, poles, handles, passenger seats and door surfaces were being sanitised regularly. Hundreds of Bengaluru Metro ground staff and police personnel wore face shields, masks and gloves as preventive measures against the pathogen. The Metro personnel helped the commuters maintain physical distance. Several announcements about dos and dont's during Covid-19 were being made.

Majority of stations including Byppanahalli, M G and Kempegowda Interchange witnessed thin crowds as most offices closed due to work from home and also because the educational institutions remained closed.

"The six-coach train from Byappanahalli had 12 passengers whereas 15 to 16 passengers boarded the train at the Nayandahalli station on Mysuru Road," a BMRCL official said. The BMRCL official said that 3,770 passengers took up the journey through Metro Railway. "There were 3770 passengers today. Revenue was Rs 1.25 lakh. In all there were 91 trips," the BMRCL officials said.

As part of Unlock 4.0, Metro Rail services in Bengaluru started operations on the Purple Line from Byappanahalli station at 8 am towards Mysuru Road and vice versa. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Health Minister K Sudhakar also travelled in a metro train to review the preparedness.

The official said people appear to be cautious.

He was, however, optimistic that things would gradually improve in the coming days. Services on the Metro Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will start from Wednesday. From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm.