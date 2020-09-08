None will be spared in drug racket: CM B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: With the involvement of politicians in the Sandalwood drug racket with the recent arrests of former minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva and BBMP Congress corporator Keshavamurthy's son Yahas and a host of actors in Sandalwood, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday described his government's crackdown against drug peddling and substance abuse in the state as unprecedented and said there was no question of protecting anyone involved in the menace.

"It (investigation/crackdown) is going on with regard to drug menace, there is no question of protecting anyone. For the first time in the country we have taken strong steps against it," Yediyurappa said.

The police last week had arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi; her friend Ravishankar; Rahul, a friend of another actor Sanjana Galrani; a local BJP worker Karthik Raju; and a Delhi-based rave party organiser Viren Khanna, Aditya Alva, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi; Rahul Thonshe, a friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani; Loum Pepper Samba, a Senegalese national, Prashan Vanka, Vaibhav Jain, Prashanth Raju; Ashwin and Abhiswami.

The list is likely to grow as the sleuths have recovered a lot of details from those arrested about the extent of the drug menace plaguing the industry. Many more stars are likely to be summoned.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the intention is to stop the menace that is causing harm to youngsters and students. However, even as the CM asserted the government's commitment to crack a whip on drug mafia in Karnataka, the city police on Monday busted a well-organized drug supply network involving college students, courier boys and delivery boys who were working in reputed start-ups on Monday. Almost all drug abusers are college students.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, investigation into drug related cases is on, and that he has directed the Director General of Police to go for joint operations with neighbouring states against the menace, if necessary.

"Investigation is continuing in the drug case with new evidence emerging day by day...investigation is on, they (police) have been given free hand in the investigation. I have given directions for fair inquiry without any hesitation," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said, he and senior officials will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the investigations relating to drug cases across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. "I have instructed the DGP regarding controlling the drug menace and go for joint operations wherever necessary in contact with their counterparts- DGPs of neighboring states," he added.

Police have arrested several people in connection with alleged drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and have seized ganja, hash oil, cannabis, MDMA among other things. The recent arrests made by the NCB, had also unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians.

CCB police investigation into the case has led to several arrests so far including Ragini and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.