Now, Mysuru workshop made high speed MEMU motor coach wheel

Bengaluru: Recently, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) had sought Mysuru Workshop to manufacture the 900 Trailer Coaches Wheel sets for 225 Trailer Coach Cars and 300 Motor Coach Wheel Sets for 75 Motor Coach Cars. BEML is manufacturing MEMU coaches for 8 car formation with Bombardier Propulsion System to ply between Ghaziabad and Delhi region. All the required Material including drill bits have to be supplied by BEML at their cost. The work consists of machining and pressing of wheel and Axle Assy.



Wheel shop of Mysuru Workshop has successfully manufactured High speed MEMU motor coach wheel that is fit to run at a speed of 160 kmph. This wheel manufacturing is under taken for the first time in Indian Railway workshop against M/s Bombardiar quality plan. M/S Bombardier Transportations use these type of Motor Suspension Unit (MSU) Assemblies for Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes in India.

The first batch of 6 wheel sets is ready for dispatch to BEML under deposit work of Rs.2.4 Crs. 188 Trailer Coach wheels and 52 Motor Coach wheels have so far been manufactured. T Srinivasu Chief Workshop Manager, Mysuru under the direction of Shri Ravi Kumar, PCME has executed this work for the first time on Indian Railways. Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway commended the work of Mysuru Works shop and said that this is a big achievement as wheels were being manufactured in Rail Wheel factories usually.