Three drug peddlers held in Bengaluru, 204 kg of cannabis seized

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested three drug peddlers who had been supplying drugs at multiple locations in Karnataka, and also seized 204 kg of cannabis worth Rs one crore from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

"Large haul of drugs seized by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotics wing and three drug peddlers were arrested," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

The peddlers -- Kaisar Pasha, 41, Sameeer, 37, both from Mysuru and Ismail Sharif, 38, -- were held under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were supplying drugs in Bengaluru, Ramnagar, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura and other places. Explaining the modus operandi of the drug peddlers, a police official said the accused used tankers to ferry the drugs.

"They were procuring the drugs from Andhra Pradesh in lorries and tankers till the outer district from where they shifted the drugs in smaller quantities of 25-30 kg into cars for further supply," said a police official to IANS. East Godavari district in the coastal region of the neighbouring state was identified to be the place from where the accused were sourcing the drugs.

According to police, transferring the drugs through tankers and trucks used to help them hoodwink the police. A police team led by Patil caught the drug suppliers when such a tanker was being used to shift the drugs in smaller quantities into a car at Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city. The accused were supplying the drugs to students, IT professionals, labourers, businessmen and others, police added.