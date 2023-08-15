102-year-old cancer survivor experienced twice the joy of freedom, one for India, one for himself

Bengaluru: Marking the 77th Independence Day, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, organized a touching cultural extravaganza. The celebration aimed to pay homage to the never-say-die spirit of the soldiers and honor government officials who contribute to the seamless governance of the country.

Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospital invited Nanjundaswamy, Former Joint Director of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka, an inspiring 102-year-old cancer survivor. Alongside him stood Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Chairman HOD and Consultant – Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, who was Nanjundaswamy’s treating doctor.

The event started off with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Nanjundaswamy. Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the healthcare workers of Manipal Hospital put up a captivating cultural event show as a tribute to the commitment and sacrifice of our soldiers. This cultural program not only showcased the nation's rich heritage but also celebrated the vibrancy of its diverse culture. Through these enchanting performances and fervent displays of patriotism, Manipal Hospital aspired to kindle a sense of national pride and unity among everyone.

On this occasion, Dr.Shabber Zaveri stated, "Independence Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by our soldiers and government officials. Their selfless service has been pivotal in shaping the India we know today. Through this event, we aim to convey our gratitude and respect for their unwavering dedication which has helped us live in peace."

Aligned with Manipal Hospital's unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive and quality healthcare, this event transcended the boundaries of conventional medical services. Through this event, Manipal Hospital extended its sincere gratitude for the endeavors of government officials in contributing to a more robust and resilient nation. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, encapsulating the spirit of appreciation and unity that defined this remarkable celebration.