112-foot Tall Adiyogi Statue to Be Inaugurated At Chikkaballapura Near Bengaluru

According to a statement from the Isha Foundation, a new Adiyogi statue will be unveiled by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation this month at the Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura, close to Bengaluru. India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will unveil the 112 foot tall, iconic visage of the Adiyogi on Sunday at 6 p.m. Sadhguru. The founder of the Isha Foundation, and Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, are among the other famous individuals scheduled to attend.



The statement also stated that this Adiyogi statue is a replica of the one located at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Since the last week of December, the Isha Foundation has also been hosting a 21-day Adiyogi ratha yatra, inviting local communities from the nearby villages where the Sadhguru Sannidhi is located.

Following the unveiling, there will be a "Divya Darshanam," a 14-minute light and sound display, featuring performances by the musical group Sounds of Isha and students from Isha Samskriti, a division of the Isha Foundation. On the day of Makara Sankranthi, the harvest festival, hundreds of people are set to attend the Sadhguru Sannidhi's first celebration.

Meanwgile, a Naga shrine, the Adiyogi, Yogeshwara Linga, Linga Bhairavi temple, and two theerthakunds, or energised water sources, would all be housed under the Sadhguru Sannidhi. Furthermore, the Isha Foundation website offers free registration for anyone who want to attend the Adiyogi's unveiling.