1.36 crore tobacco addicts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: There are 1.36 crore tobacco addicts in the state. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted by the World Health Organisation in 2016-17, 22.8% adults (1.36 crore) in Karnataka are consuming tobacco products. The state government is also making efforts to control tobacco and in the last six years 1,36,943 lakh people have been treated at tobacco free centres. According to the statistics given by the health department, every year 10 lakh people in the country are dying of fatal diseases due to consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products. In this regard, efforts are being made to create awareness among the people, especially the youth community, about the dangers of tobacco consumption in the state as well.

More than 14 lakh people have been fined under the National Tobacco Control Program (COTPA - Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) Act 2003 to impose on-the-spot fines for smoking in public places. District Investigation Teams have been formed to control smoking in each district of the state.

Awareness is being raised among children to stay away from tobacco. In tobacco-free centres in the state, treatment were given to 11270 in 2017-18, 19560 in 2018-19, 2270 in 2019-20, 26802 in 2020-21 and 56611 in 2021-22 people.

Tobacco kills more than five million people worldwide and around 10 lakh direct smokers, 1.2 million passive-smokers are killed as a result of passive smoking. About 80% of the 1.1 billion smokers worldwide live in low- and middle-income countries.

The Government of India launched the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) during the 11th Five Year Plan in 2007-08. Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) The 12th Five Year Plan set a target of reducing tobacco consumption by 5% by the end of the 12th Five Year Plan. NTCP has been implemented in all districts of Karnataka. National Tobacco Control Program is being implemented in Kodagu district since 2015-16 through implementation of NTCP in Kodagu district.