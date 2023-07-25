17 school, 300 children take part in Brand Bangalore debate

BENGALURU: More than 300 school children from 17 schools participated in the debate competition on Brand Bangalore held at Bharat Scouts Bhavan on Tuesday.

The debate competition was witnessed by DCM DK Shivakumar himself. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, former minister PGR Scindia, former MLC Mohan Kondajji were present.

At the Verbattle debate program, DCM D K Shivakumar said, I am ambitious to give a new look to Bengaluru built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. I am seeking the advice of people from all walks of life on this matter. We have to build a future Bengaluru for the next generation. For this, the Bengaluru of the future should be seen from the children's perspective rather than from our perspective. I am taking advice from children for that. Bengaluru has its own history and heritage.

I noticed that a student talked about green Bengaluru in the debate competition today. After I became the Minister, I participated in the Environment Day programme. Then I informed the corporation should make an agreement with the school management and give them the responsibility of planting saplings in the city by the school children and raising them. The authorities have instructed that the child who grows that plant should be allowed to name near the tree. The culture and atmosphere here are suitable for us and we must maintain a green Bengaluru.

More than 70,000 suggestions have been received to give a new look to Bengaluru. Along with these ideas of young talents should be obtained. He advises without any personal interest. It is said that a true leader is the one who creates leaders, not the one who creates followers. I wish that you too grow up to be leaders in your chosen fields. You should grow strong and contribute to society. What you do for society matters, said DCM.

Bengaluru is not a pre-designated city. Renovating it is a challenging task. For this, we signed an agreement with an international agency for Bengaluru design yesterday. Most of the time, people come to Bengaluru and do not go back to their hometown because they are not disappointed with the atmosphere and culture here. Bengaluru is the knowledge, education, medical, IT capital. People educated here are leading the world's leading companies, he said.

He added, The talented people who studied here are migrating to foreign countries. Only a few are staying here. Sometimes children give better advice than politicians and IAS officers. So I am seeking your advice.

