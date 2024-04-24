189 plaints of MCC violations, 23 cases against hate speeches lodged in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The State Election Commission has slapped 189 cases against political parties and candidates in Karnataka for major violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) till date, stated Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Meena, on Wednesday.

Meena told reporters that till date 18 cases were lodged against eight speeches, 28 cases for inducements and 15 cases for misuse of religious places.

He said 18 cases were registered under Section 127A for printing pamphlets without permission of the district officer and 12 cases were booked against the BJP and its candidates in connection with hate speeches.

Nine cases were registered against the Congress and two cases were lodged against the JD(S) in this regard.

Eight cases of inducement have been registered against BJP for offering incentives to voters, nine against the Congress, three against JD(S) and eight cases against Independents and candidates of other parties, Meena stated.

He added that regarding misuse of the Religious Places Act, eight cases have been registered against the BJP, six against the Congress and one against an Independent candidate.

Seven cases each were slapped against the BJP and the Congress over the use of children for campaigning and one case was against an Independent candidate.