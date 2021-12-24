1,912 encroachments on rajakaluves removed in BBMP limits: CM Basavaraja Bommai

Bengaluru: A total of 2,626 rajakaluve encroachment cases have been detected in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, out of which 1,912 have been cleared so far. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said 714 more encroachments need to be cleared.

Responding to the question raised by Congress MLC UB Venkatesh in Vidhana Parishad, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, a total of 382 acres and 27 guntas of land belonging to the rajakaluve has been encroached. He said 98 persons have been booked under the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

FIRs have been filed by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force Police against 20 officers involved in the case. He said 1,800 persons who have been affected by the floods caused by encroachment of rajakaluve have been provided Rs 2.31 crore relief.

Venkatesh said, "Around 842 poor people's homes have been cleared under the name of rajakaluve. However, no action was been taken against the people who are rich." Responding to this, the Chief Minister said, "The government does not discriminate in the matter of dealing with encroachers. No matter how big they may be, action will be taken against them.

Responding to PR Ramesh's query on the rebuilding of the rajakaluve, Basavaraja Bommai said, "The BBMP range consists of 348.25 km in first phase and 493.44 km in second phase. Out of the total 842 km long rajakaluve 428 km rajakaluve reconstruction work has been completed." The reconstruction of the 413.77 km long rajakaluve is pending. This requires a grant of Rs 4,670.42 crore. He said Rs 1658.41 crore has been spent so far.