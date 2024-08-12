2018 landslide victim family still waiting for house

Madiker: The tragic aftermath of the devastating landslides that struck Kodagu district in 2018 continues to haunt the survivors. Dozens of people were killed, and the destruction caused by the landslides left many families in dire straits. The situation was further exacerbated in 2019 when another deadly landslide struck Korangala in Madikeri taluk, killing five people and injuring five others. Among the injured was Lakshman, whose hip bone was shattered in three places. Despite receiving treatment in Madikeri and Sullia, Lakshman never fully recovered and has since lost almost all mobility in his lower back.

Lakshman’s life has been reduced to a state of near-immobility, where he can barely walk and is unable to work. Despite his condition, he has not received any compensation from the government. Once a daily wage earner, Lakshman now relies on the meager old-age pension of his elderly mother to survive. His plight is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the victims of these natural disasters.

The story is equally heartbreaking for the three orphaned children of Balakrishna and Yamuna, who were buried alive in the same landslide at Korangala. At the time of the tragedy, the children were too young to comprehend the loss. The then DC, Kanmani Joy, had promised to secure employment for the children once they reached adulthood and completed their education. However, now that the children have grown up and sought the promised jobs, they have been met with indifference, with officials claiming ignorance of the commitment.

The children, who lack a proper home, have been forced to live in a makeshift shed covered with a cement sheet. Two of the three siblings are still studying, while their eldest sister, Lakshita, works to support their education. Despite their resilience, they are left with a sense of abandonment and betrayal. The local community is demanding that the government provide these orphans with a decent home and employment opportunities to secure their future.

Adding to the list of grievances is the case of Yashwanth’s family, whose ancestral home was completely destroyed in the 2018 landslide. Despite the severe damage, their plea for compensation has been rejected, with officials stating that they are ineligible as they had already received a house from the panchayat. Prasanna, a member of Yashwanth’s family, expressed his frustration over the bureaucratic hurdles and financial losses they endured while seeking compensation.

Five years after the natural calamity, the survivors of the Kodagu landslides are still waiting for the promised relief and support. Their heartbreaking stories serve as a grim reminder of the long-lasting impact of natural disasters and the urgent need for effective and compassionate government

intervention.