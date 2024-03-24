2024 polls, contest between patriots and traitors

Mangaluru: Capt. Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, has stated that the 2024 elections will be fought between patriots and traitors. Speaking to his cadres in Vitla near Mangaluru on Friday, Chowta condemned the Congress for prioritising alliances over national interests, asserting that BJP’s surge was propelled by a nationalistic ethos. He underscored the importance of unity and the profound impact of Hindutva ideology in fostering global peace.

Chowta expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent a constituency blessed with rich values and moral integrity.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Arun Kumar Puttila emphasised the crucial social responsibility borne by party members and set an ambitious goal of securing victory by a substantial margin. Highlighting Narendra Modi’s exemplary leadership over the past decade, Puttila advocated for a continued emphasis on Hindutva principles in steering the nation’s course.

With a call for steadfast dedication to party initiatives, Puttila aimed to solidify BJP’s stronghold in future elections, ensuring its dominance across constituencies.