21 Kg Of Ganja Seized In Bengaluru

The Rajagopalanagar police apprehended two drug dealers and seized about 21 kilogrammes of ganja (marijuana). The two individuals were apprehended after police received a solid tip that two men were attempting to sell ganja at the 12th Cross in Peenya 4th Stage. The suspects are from Tamil Nadu and obtained the contraband via a contact in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.



The two of the accused were identified as Prakash, 29 years old, and Sundarapandi, 25 years old, both of Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, they had carried the contraband via a train from Vishakhapatnam to Hosur, where they had stockpiled it in their house. They used to smuggle little amounts of ganja into the city to sell to students and others.

The defendants ran a condiments supply business but didn't make enough money to live comfortably, so they turned to drug dealing, according to authorities. The offender was found with 21.18 kg of ganja and a two-wheeler by the police.