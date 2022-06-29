250 doctors participate in Aster's Neurosciences Update – 2022

Bengaluru: Aster Neurosciences Bengaluru hosted its first annual Neurosciences Update – 2022. The CME program aim was to bring all eminent doctors for knowledge sharing in the field of neuroscience. Chief Guest of the event, D Randeep, State Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, flagged off the program which witnessed participation of over 250 doctors.

The program witnessed experts presenting various topics on neurosonology – point of care ultrasound in clinical neurology, recent advances in brachial plexus and peripheral nerve surgery, management of brain tumors, brain imaging in stroke and intervention in acute stroke, approach to unproved seizure, recent advances in spine surgery and diagnosis of various movement disorders with special reference to PD in general practice.

Randeep said, "The CME program on neurosciences update is a welcome initiative. There is urgent need to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field as it will impart cutting edge knowledge to the medical fraternity. This translates into massive benefit for patients who will be treated by experts who will have the latest skills and knowledge. The government will do its best in enhancing facilities for neurosciences and medical treatment in the area."

Speaking on neuromodulation, Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant Neurosurgery and Program Director, Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bengaluru, said: "Neuromodulation is becoming one of the fastest-growing areas of medicine, involving many diverse specialties. It is inherently nondestructive, reversible, and adjustable procedure performed to relieve pain. The outcome is exceptional, impacting many patients with numerous disorders worldwide showing improvement in the quality of life and functioning. Currently, neuromodulation implantable devices are either neural stimulators or microinfusion pumps used in the management of chronic pain, movement disorders, psychiatric disorders, epilepsy, dismotility disorders, disorders of pacing, spasticity, and others."

In case of brain stroke, it is vital to identify the early symptoms, reduce the risk factors, get the best possible treatment available and find a stroke-ready hospital. Commenting on the brain stroke and the importance of early treatment, Dr Sreekanta Swamy, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bengaluru, said, "Brain stroke is a state of medical emergency and is the leading cause of serious long-term disability and mortality. Stress and erratic lifestyle combined with health conditions such as diabetes and obesity are the biggest risk factors leading to brain stroke. Around 1.8 million people in India suffer from stroke every year. Identifying the early signs and symptoms and getting treatment within the first four and a half hours (usually termed as the Golden Hour) after the onset is crucial. A delay in seeking the right treatment can lead to disability or death."