250-Year-Old Banyan Tree Uprooted and Transplanted Amid Road Expansion Work

Mangaluru: On World Environment Day, a 250-year-old banyan tree, along with neem and peepal trees, was uprooted to facilitate road widening work near Adi Udupi Higher Primary School. The development sparked a mix of concern and relief among city residents, who cherish the banyan tree as part of their local heritage.

In a commendable effort to preserve the historic tree, a dedicated group of environmentalists — including Katyayini Rao, Gururaj Rao, Nihal, Gaurav Rao, Satyaprasad Kamat, Lucky, Lokesh, and Surendra Pandit — successfully translocated the banyan tree approximately 20 meters away from its original location. The team carefully treated the roots with protective substances and ensured the tree’s safe replantation.

“This tree is woven into the collective memory of generations,” said environmentalist Katyayini Rao. “We could not let it vanish without making every effort to save it.” The intricate operation required expert coordination and was carried out with local support and professional guidance.

Professor Vijay Rao, a local resident involved in the process, elaborated on the recovery measures: “Post-translocation, we applied one kilogram of biozyme granules along with Single superphosphate (SSP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP) to aid root nourishment. For the damaged parts, copper oxychloride (COC) was used in a carefully prepared solution to prevent infection and encourage healing.”

He further added that the team plans to spray a water-based NPK fertiliser (19:19:19) fifteen days post-transplantation to enhance the tree’s recovery and stimulate new growth.

This successful translocation stands as a testament to community commitment towards conserving natural heritage even amid urban development pressures.