3 interstate drug peddlers nabbed; cops on vigil near schools and colleges

Bengaluru: Three inter-state drug peddlers were arrested by the Pulikeshinagar police on Monday. Prema, Sunita, Muthyalamma were captured. It is said that they used to bring ganja from Jharkhand and sell it in Bengaluru. Cannabis was grown in the hilly areas of Jharkhand. They used to make small packets and sell them near colleges and shops. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.



Recently, the police have arrested 38 drug peddlers in the last few days in 8 divisions of the city. 55 kg of ganja, 215 gms of ganja oil, 768 gms of opium, 15 gms of synthetic drugs were seized.

A case has been registered against 347 people including drug addicts under the NDPS Act. Recently, drug and ganja networks have been discovered in the state and strict action has been taken against this background.

Drug sales are increasing near colleges and PGs. So recently Bengaluru police arrested a drug peddler named Fayaz Pasha alias Pillu. Talaghattapura police station got information about the sale of ganja in a vacant plot near Gubbala, conducted an operation and arrested the accused.

Over 15 kg ganja, cash and bike worth Rs 10.50 lakh were seized from accused Pillu. Cases were registered against the accused in various police stations including Banashankari, Jayanagar, Koramangala, KS Layout. At present, the police who have arrested the accused are investigating.

The city police has kept a close watch on the drug trade and for the past 2-3 days, raids have been carried out in the areas around schools, colleges and PGs in the city. Bangalore police inspected the surrounding areas in the background of the commencement of school-college on June 02. The police of all divisions of Bengaluru city simultaneously raided more than 250 areas of the city and seized several types of drugs including ganja, MDMA.