57 more Arogya Kendras to be set up in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In the light of various health challenges facing the citizens, 57 Arogya Kendras and sub-centres will be set up in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits for free health check-ups.



Speaking to reporters the inauguration of mega vaccination centre at Malleshwaram on Friday, Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan said, "The Covid has manifested various problems in the health care system. With a view to providing quality medical care to the public, we have planned to provide improved health care facilities. People can get free medical services from hospital admission to medicines at these centres."

Talking about the rise in demand for various medical services, he added, "Before Covid-19, we only had 5000 oxygen beds, but we have established 60,000 beds in the State. The oxygen requirement was just limited to 200-300 MT, but it has gone up to 1900 MT."

Keeping the health of citizens as the primary focus, several decisions have been made to provide better and more accessible health care. To implement this plan, 57 additional Arogya Kendras have been approved in addition to the 143 kendras in the 198 wards. For every 5000 citizens, there will be at least one sub-centre where people suffering from prior comorbidities like diabetes can avail free health check-ups and other services.

The centres will also speed up tests and give results quickly. As against 24 hours private hospitals take to give results of tests, citizens will get their reports within 10 hours at these centres, he said.

"Under the concept of the smart city, 24X7 operational Smart Clinics will be established where people can get diagnosed as well as get admitted for all types of health problems," he added. Through these Smart Clinics, citizens will get the most advanced treatment facilities from the Central Command Centre. All medical records will be digitised in the form of Electronic Medical Records (EMR).