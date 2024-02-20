6 students get Gold Medals and 3670 students were awarded Degrees at IGNOU convocation

Bengaluru: The 37th convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was held on 20th February 2024 at 11 am at Sri Puttanna Chetty Town hall, Bangalore. Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India was the Chief Guest at Hqrs, Convocation held at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.



The Vice Chancellor of Bangalore City University, Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi was the Guest of Honour and delivered the convocation address. He congratulated all the graduates and wished them to succeed in their future endeavours. He felt that whatever the path choosen should be pursued with dedication, discipline and passion. He lauded the efforts of IGNOU and its yeomen service by providing higher education to all sections of the society at affordable cost. He further explained the importance of adopting NEP 2020 in improving skills, knowledge, attitude and values to be integrated into the education system for the holistic development of the personality. He opined that digital technology and up gradation of social media has definitely revolutionized the dissemination of knowledge and thoughts.

The Sr. Regional Director, Dr. S. Radha said that a total number of 3670 students were awarded the Degrees under regional centre, Bangalore and six students from Regional Centre, Bangalore awarded Gold Medals namely Subhayan Ghosh for M.Sc in Information Security (MSCIS), Divya Raghavan for Master of Education (MAEDU), Arpana Patwardhan for Master of Education (MAEDU, Bharat Kumar for Master of Public Administration (MPA), Karthik for B.A in Tourism Studies and Sweta Kumari for B.A. Honours in Hindi (BAHDH).

She explained briefly the developments that took place in this academic year and specially lauded the inauguration of the building of RC at Singena Agrahara with advanced facilities of teaching with multi-media. She expressed heartfelt thanks to all the authorities involved in achieving a remarkable milestone in the history of Regional Centre. She congratulated all the graduates and all the responsible functionaries.







