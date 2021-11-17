90+ My Tuition App launches 13 State board syllabus on its platform

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based education technology startup 90+ My Tuition App announced that it has launched MP and UP State Board Syllabus on its textbook oriented digital tuition platform along with eleven other state boards. The App has included state board syllabus for Karnataka, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal and Delhi. The addition of these state boards boost the count to a total of 14 states, with Kerala state board syllabus launched on the app since its beginning.

With the launch of these 13 states, the app strengthens its mandate to educate India affordably by providing high quality digital tuition at competitive prices in comparison to private home tuitions. The company has expanded to new geographies within the country right after having received a USD 5 million Series A funding earlier this year. The company also announced its partnership with ace cricketer Rishab Pant who launched the CBSE syllabus on the app.

The expansion comes at a time when schools are slowly and steadily opening their door again. The need for tuitions will soar as students go back to school. The need for supplemental classes for students across boards will rise to bridge the 18 month hiatus in learning created by the pandemic.

90+ My Tuition App was started by Vingish Vijay and Smijay Gokuldasan in the year 2018, after a rigorous study on digital tuition concept. The app started its lean operations within Kerala before launching other state board and national board curriculum on its app.

The Founder and Vice President, 90+ My Tuition App, Vingish Vijay said, "Our focus is at bringing tuitions at every student's doorstep. We want to cater not only to the top of the class students but we want to help the bottom of the class transition to the top with the help of our textbook and school board focused application. Most of the edtech apps are centered on building concepts and do not cater to such diverse state boards. We want to be the one stop destination for students across every school board in India and that too at affordable prices."

90+ My Tuition App has been catering to students from various state boards as well as CBSE board. The app relies on providing textbook based digital learning to school going students from classes 5th to 12th grade. The app wants to shift the traditional tuition to a digital format that can be more visually appealing to the students and help them retain the subject matter in a way that helps them score a 90+ in school assessments.