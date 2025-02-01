A 12-year-old overcomes critical liver disease through transplantation

Bengaluru: A story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope unfolded recently at Aster RV Hospital, where 12-year-old Shreemantha (name changed) battling the life-threatening complications of decompensated liver disease was given a new lease on life through a successful liver transplant.

This inspiring journey highlights not only the power of modern medicine but also the collective effort of compassionate caregivers and a determined family.

“The boy, referred to Aster RV Hospital by Dr. Sahana of Vani Vilas Hospital, had been suffering from decompensated chronic liver disease for nearly five years. By the time he arrived, his condition had severely deteriorated, with symptoms including ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen), recurrent hepatic encephalopathy (liver-induced coma), and hepatopulmonary syndrome, a rare complication affecting oxygen levels. His oxygen saturation had dangerously dropped to 80%, far below the normal range of 95-100%, leaving his condition critical and liver transplant as the only ooption, said Dr. Ashritha, Consultant – Pediatric Hepatology & Liver Transplant at Aster RV Hospital. “Our Affordable Liver Transplant Initiative aims to ensure that no child’s life is at risk due to financial cconstraints.”

In a heartwarming display of love and courage, Shreemantha’s father, a daily wage laborer and the family’s sole breadwinner, stepped forward as a living donor, determined to save his son’s life despite the significant physical and financial implications. To minimize his recovery time and enable him to return to work sooner, the medical team performed a laparoscopic donor surgery, an innovative approach that reduced his post-surgery downtime and ensured the family’s livelihood was not severely impacted. The financial burden of the liver transplant was mitigated through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), a government scheme, which contributed major amount for the surgery, along with crowdfunding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support the boy’s family.

Under the care of the expert team at Aster RV Hospital, lead by Dr. Naveen Ganjoo, Senior Consultant - Hepatology & Integrated Liver Care and team, the boy was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition that is treatable if caught early. However, years of advanced cirrhosis meant that transplantation was his only option. Without it, his life expectancy was no more than three to six months. The boy’s condition posed significant risks. Hepato-pulmonary syndrome, seen in only 15-20% of liver failure cases, adds complexity to transplantation. Despite the challenges, the transplant was successfully performed, and within a week, the boy showed remarkable improvement. His liver functions normalized, and he was discharged within two and a half weeks, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

“This case is a testament to the power of awareness, advanced medical care, and the collective effort of the healthcare community,” added Dr. Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant - HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery. “It is high time to dispel misconceptions regarding liver transplantation. Living donors can safely donate a part of their liver, which regenerates fully within a few months. Pediatric patients undergoing transplantation require lower iimmune suppression,making recovery smoother and outcomes highly successful.”

Post-Transplant Progress and Hope

Following the transplant, the boy required additional care due to minor complications, such as a narrowing at the bile duct anastomosis site. These issues were promptly addressed with continued support from the hospital. Today, the boy attends monthly follow-ups and leads a healthy life, supported by immunosuppressive therapy and routine medical care.

Spreading Awareness About Liver Transplants

Early symptoms of liver disease, such as persistent jaundice, abdominal distension, low blood counts, and recurrent hospitalizations, often go unnoticed or untreated. This case underscores the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

There are widespread misconceptions that liver transplantation is unaffordable or leads to poor outcomes. In reality, living donor liver transplants offer excellent survival rates—up to 80% over 10 years—and allow patients to lead fulfilling lives.

A New Beginning

This young boy’s story is a beacon of hope for families facing similar challenges. It highlights the transformative impact of compassionate care, innovative medical solutions, and community support. Through initiatives like the Affordable Liver Transplant Program, Aster RV Hospital is committed to ensuring that world-class healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

This boy had liver health issues from the age of 2 years and the condition had turned worse and got him to a stage of coma due to lack of awareness and proper diagnosis; which made him suffer for 9.5 years. As the boy embarks on a healthier and brighter future, his journey stands as a testament to the power of resilience, sacrifice, and the boundless possibilities of modern medicine.