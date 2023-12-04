A burning car collided with a BMTC bus: Driver saves the passengers

Bengaluru: A car collided with a parked BMTC bus and caught fire. The incident took place on the ring road near Nayandahalli. A speeding I20 car hit the parked BMTC bus from behind. As a result, the car caught fire in the middle of the road and the car was burnt. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. It has been reported that there was no loss of life in the incident.

The car collided with the bus and caught fire and the car was completely burnt. The rear part of the bus is slightly burnt. The car driver sustained minor injuries near his nose. All the rest including the passengers in the bus escaped unhurt.

401NY bus number F4968 of route 26 of Banashankari depot plying on the Yeswantpur to Banashankari route and the incident took place on the ring road. Driver Gaurish B and conductor Giridhar were working in night shift. When the car was stopped to pick up and drop passengers at the Chandra layout bus stop, the car came at a high speed and hit the bus.





Apart from protecting the passengers, the BMTC bus driver has also been appreciated by the people for protecting the BMTC bus. The burning car and the bus got stuck together and the bus driver tried to free them. He drove the bus for hundred meters and saved the bus from the car. From this the driver avoided the bus catching fire completely from burning. Otherwise, even the BMTC bus would have burnt down in the middle of the road. He boarded the bus and drove the bus despite the burning fire. After one and a half minutes of continuous struggle, the driver Gaurish managed to free the bus from the car by driving on the road median and driving to another road.



The Managing Director of BMTC, Sathyavathy.G have appreciated the staff for their swift action. She stated, While going from Yeshawanthpur to Nayandahalli at 9 Am, the vehicle was stopped at Chandra layout bus station to pick up/drop passengers. On that occasion, a speeding car collided with our bus at backside of the bus ( rear hit) and it caught fire due to the collision, immediately our Driver helped the car driver and his family to come out of the car, and conductor deboarded all the passengers from the bus safely (around 30 passengers).

She said, Then as the flames grew all over the car and bus rear side, our driver tried his best to detach the bus from the burning car by moving but the car was totally stuck, so he took a brave step to drive the bus across the divider safely, then the burning car got detached from the bus. Meanwhile, our staff along with the public extinguished the fire by water and extinguisher. The timely action of driver and conductor has saved lives of many.



