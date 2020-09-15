A luxury life at Aditya Alva’s ‘House of Life’

Bengaluru: After Sandalwood came under intense scrutiny of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for links with the drug mafia, the raids in connection with the high-profile drugs continued on Tuesday. 'House of Life' resort of Aditya Alva, son of late former minister Jeevraj Alva.

Alva's residence was raided by the CCB Bengaluru police in connection with the alleged Sandalwood drug scandal. During the raid, police officials were shocked that it was a sprawling property with a bungalow spread over four acres of land where many high-profile parties were hosted in which drugs were consumed and trafficked.

It is alleged that late-night parties were hosted at the 'House of Life' resort where banned drugs were supplied. In the The House of Life, Aditya Alva allegedly hosted parties to several foreign nations and Sandalwood and Page 3 celebrities.

Sources close to the family say that Prateek Shetty allegedly was the main kingpin for the drugs supply to the parties held at the resort. The major attraction of the resort was Fly dining, a dining facility for 22 people at 50 feet from the ground level where meals can be served in a rotating arrangement at 360 degrees.

The bill for this fly dining restaurant was Rs 6,999 per person. It is learnt that during the raid, the permission to run a fly dining restaurant at the resort was granted only till 2018. But the fly dining restaurant was illegally operating without renewing the license. BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad had discontinued it in February 2019.

Aditya had been absconding and police suspect that he is likely to be in Mumbai and was unreachable over his phone for the last 10 days ever since the police was on the look out for him. Efforts are on to nab him. According to the CCB, "We conducted raids on resorts owned by Aditya, where he allegedly organised weekend parties.

Many film stars of the Kannada film industry are said to have taken part in these parties. Aditya has named the fifth accused in this case. He hails from a highly influential family background. This sprawling property with a bungalow spread over 4 acres of land is where many high profile parties were hosted in which drugs were consumed and peddled."

Real estate dealer Aditya was among the 12 people who are booked under the Narcotics Act alongwith actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani who were also arrested. Aditya was known to be closely associated with high-profile party planner Viren Khanna, another accused arrested in the case.

Late Jeevraj Alva was known for his organising and fund mobilisation skills, which are still recalled by his contemporaries from the erstwhile Janata Parivar. He was the Man Friday of the Janata Parivar in those days. Aditya's mother Nandini Alva too is a noted figure in the state. She is a renowned dancer and event organiser.