AAP complains to Election Commission, ED seeks probe

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party has complained to the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate that there should be a thorough investigation into BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad's admission of giving 15 crore rupees to BJP MLC H Vishwanath in the Hunsur constituency by-election.



The Aam Aadmi Party state media convener, Jagadish V Sadam said, "BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad has revealed the serious matter of giving Rs 15 crore to BJP candidate H Vishwanath for the Hunsur by-election and Vishwanath spending Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore rupees out of it. H Vishwanath said that V Srinivas Prasad also received money for the election. How did BJP earn these Rs 15 crore ? Why was it transferred to candidate H Vishwanath? How did Vishwanath spend Rs 4 or Rs 5 crore? Where are the remaining Rs 10 crore now? A clear answer to these questions is needed to maintain electoral transparency. Therefore, the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate should conduct a proper investigation," he demanded.

"This is a huge electoral fraud. According to the code of conduct of the election commission 2019, a candidate is allowed to spend only Rs 28 lakh. BJP MP has admitted that BJP candidate H Vishwanath has spent Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore, which is more than 15 times the maximum limit set. The Election Commission should take strict action against those involved in this case which is fatal to the democratic system," Jagadish V Sadam said.

AAP's political activity wing's President Channappa Gowda Nellore, "It is painful to know that the political system has reached the stage where the elections are not only contested by spending crores of rupees but it is also being claimed without any shame. H Vishwanath and V Srinivas Prasad should be arrested and interrogated soon. Even if there are baseless allegations against non-BJP leaders, the Enforcement Directorate raid them as soon as possible. Those leaders are immediately arrested and interrogated. But even after four days of this revelation by the BJP MP himself, that Rs 15 crore was given to a BJP candidate, what is the reason for not taking any action or not raiding them?" he questioned.