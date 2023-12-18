AAP demands caste census, flays opposing leaders

Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president, Mukyamantri Chandru, criticized two influential caste leaders and people’s representatives for opposing the submission of the caste census report. Chandru emphasized the importance of a caste census for scientifically distributing reservations and called for a discussion about its findings.

Addressing at the interaction with media in the city, Chandru expressed discontent with the fact that the caste census report has not been submitted since 1931. He accused governments of manipulating reservations for political gain, disadvantaging many Dalit and backward class communities.

According to Chandru, a caste census report is necessary for a fair and scientific distribution of reservations.

Chandru also commented on the political landscape in Karnataka, claiming that people chose the Congress due to fatigue from BJP oppression and JDS family politics.

He criticized Congress for failing to represent the voice of the oppressed. Chandru accused the Congress of appropriating ‘free’ schemes introduced by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal under the banner of ‘guarantee.’

He questioned why these projects were not implemented when Congress was in power earlier. Chandru highlighted the issue of unemployment persisting seven months into Congress rule and criticized the government for not filling vacant job positions.

Further, Chandru lamented the deterioration of the educational system and criticized the allocation of funds meant for development being diverted to luxuries like cars, banquets, and accommodating defectors.

He pointed out the poor state of the cultural sector, citing the absence of directors and presidents for various academies, including Rangayana in city.

Taking aim at central leaders, Chandru accused Home Minister Amit Shah of failing in his responsibilities, and MP Pratap Singh of taking a diversion due to fear of not receiving a Lok Sabha election ticket. Chandru condemned the leniency shown to individuals who stormed into the Parliament without proper background checks.

The AAP leader pledged to bring these issues to the forefront, presenting the AAP as an alternative to other political parties.

The swearing-in ceremony of AAP district and taluk-level office bearers took place during the event, attended by party district president Rangaiah, leaders Sanchit Sahani, BT Naganna, Nanjappa Kalegowda, Malvika Gubbivani, Sosale Siddaraj M, Suwala Swamy, Lohit G Hanumpura, and Naveen Chandra Pujari.