AAP questions delay in distribution of school uniforms

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has questioned the delay in providing uniforms to children studying in government schools. Another 2 months delay is expected in providing uniforms, according to authorities.



Speaking to reporters, AAP State chief spokesperson, Sharat Khadri said, "Schools have started for months now and the classes would be fully-operational from November 2 but the government has failed to provide uniforms to students." He added that as per sources, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has expressed difficulty in distributing uniforms for another two months. "There is also no provision in the budget to even provide shoes and socks," he added. "Has the BJP government emptied the state coffers that they can't even provide basic facilities to students," questioned Sharat.

He noted that government officials are allowed to have luxury cars and big allowances but have failed to provide shoes and socks to students. "Students should be provided with basic facilities by cutting expenditure on these luxuries," he added.

He also expressed that delivery of one set of uniforms is not sufficient but at least two sets should be provided. "Students cannot possibly use one set of uniforms weekly. They should be given at least two sets. Given that students are the future of the country, they should not be neglected and high-quality uniforms must be provided" he ādded.

AAP Bommanahalli Ward President, Yogita Reddy also added, " The Department has also not addressed the issue faced by many girl students. They don't provide sanitary napkins to students. Its majorly a troubling problem for rural and poor, middle-class students who may have to take absence on few days. If the government does not issue sanitary pads, it will have a negative impact on their academic achievement".