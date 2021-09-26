AAP to hold ‘Chintana-Mantana’ on school fee at Freedom Park 

Bengaluru: The State unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be holding a Chintana-Mantana in collaboration with parents and other shareholders on Sunday to discuss parent's struggle in paying school fees.



The discussion will be held in the presence of former Assembly speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, State AAP convener, Prithvi Reddy and Suresh Rathod, at Freedom Park from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Last two years, due to the pandemic, parents have had difficulty finding jobs and continuing to earn money. In this grave situation, the government should be supporting parents but has been pitting school authorities against parents" said Mohan Dasari, president of Bengaluru unit of AAP.

"In last few months, Aam Aadmi Party has been fighting with the slogan, Reduce School Fees and Save Children's Future' against the government lack of concern about parents. Parents are finding it difficult to pay school fees during these times. Despite Education being such an important sector, the government has turned a blind eye to parent's struggles" said State Vice President, Suresh Rathod.

The meeting will also discuss the state of the educations system. "There are no proper toilets or computer labs or adequate classroom spaces in government schools," said Usha Mohan from the AAP party. She also noted that due to the high quality of education in Delhi government schools, 1akh students have enrolled this year. Even the Jharkhand government is offering provisions for tribal students to go abroad for their education.

"Several state governments are focusing on the children's future and are bringing out various schemes for their welfare. It brings to question the work done by our state government" she added.