  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Accused arrested for growing ganja at house

Accused arrested for growing ganja at house
x
Highlights

Mysuru - Police arrested an accused on charges of growing cannabis plants at his house in Tattekere village of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district ...

Mysuru - Police arrested an accused on charges of growing cannabis plants at his house in Tattekere village of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district on Monday. The accused, identified as Vishwanath, had surreptitiously nurtured two cannabis plants amidst the floral foliage of his home.

Vishwanath not only tended to a variety of flowering plants, but also concealed two towering ganja plants amidst them. The cannabis plants, standing at an impressive height of 5 to 6 feet, managed to remain camouflaged within the residential premises until local authorities received a tip-off.

Acting swiftly, the Hunsur rural police orchestrated a well-coordinated raid on Vishwanath's property, culminating in his arrest. During the operation, law enforcement seized two fully grown cannabis plants with a combined weight of 6 kilograms, casting a spotlight on the audacious cultivation attempt.

Police registered a case and investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X