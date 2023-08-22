Accused arrested for growing ganja at house

Live
Just In
Mysuru - Police arrested an accused on charges of growing cannabis plants at his house in Tattekere village of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district on Monday. The accused, identified as Vishwanath, had surreptitiously nurtured two cannabis plants amidst the floral foliage of his home.
Vishwanath not only tended to a variety of flowering plants, but also concealed two towering ganja plants amidst them. The cannabis plants, standing at an impressive height of 5 to 6 feet, managed to remain camouflaged within the residential premises until local authorities received a tip-off.
Acting swiftly, the Hunsur rural police orchestrated a well-coordinated raid on Vishwanath's property, culminating in his arrest. During the operation, law enforcement seized two fully grown cannabis plants with a combined weight of 6 kilograms, casting a spotlight on the audacious cultivation attempt.
Police registered a case and investigating.