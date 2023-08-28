ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA

Bengaluru: ACES India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES) was honored to host His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) along with MCIT’s delegation at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore.

ACES India is proud to provide the Neutral Host Mobile Infrastructure Service across different areas of the airport, including Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Taj Hotel, Multi-modal transport hub, Taj Hotel Expansion, Ancillary buildings (cargo terminal, retail and dining areas) and the upcoming entertainment and dining facilities. The airport was the Skytrax-2022 award-winning “Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia.”

H.E Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, expressed his pride in seeing ACES, a Saudi Digital Neutral Host company making rapid advances internationally and recognized the company’s remarkable achievements in the Indian telecommunications market. He also applauded ACES’s R&D initiatives, including in 5G, Software development and other ORAN activities. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry has pledged to support ACES as one the Kingdoms fastest growing and rising companies.

During the visit, ACES CEO Dr. Akram Aburas proudly showcased the company’s state-of-the-art Mobile Infrastructure and In-Building Mobile solution (4G and 5G ready) at the Bangalore airport. He expressed pride in serving passengers at one of the fastest-growing airports in the world, the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in India. He also expressed confidence in ACES potential to become one of the leading Digital Telecom Infrastructure companies in India.

A senior management team from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) welcomed the Ministry’s delegation and expressed BIAL’s satisfaction with ACES’ commitment, performance and services at the airport.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information, established in 1926, is responsible for the communications and information technology sector in the Kingdom. His Excellency Alswaha was appointed as Minister on 23 April 2017.