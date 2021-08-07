Actor Mayuri says breastfeeding key to child’s healthy growth

Bengaluru: Well-known Sandalwood actress Mayuri joined hands with Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli, in promoting breastfeeding.



Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mayuri said, "I have performed various roles in front of the camera but off camera the role of a mother is a very responsible one. It is really a challenging task to take care of kids. The first important thing I have realised is that breastfeeding is essential. Breast milk is very important for the development of kids. There is no question of compromise as far as breastfeeding is concerned. I thank Rainbow Children's Hospital for taking up this campaign."

Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli's Paediatric Intensivist Dr Rakshay Shetty said, "Newborn babies require a lot of nutrients and breastfeeding will help kids in receiving these nutrients. Hence, I request new mothers to not neglect breastfeeding. Breast milk is also good at providing antibodies."

Dr Babu S Madarkar said that breast milk is the ideal food for infants. "It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. Breast milk provides all the energy that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child's nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life. Breastfeeding is for the overall development of kids. Hence, we have taken up this campaign of creating awareness on breastfeeding", he said.

Rainbow Children's Hospital's Marathalli unit head Akshay said, "We are always concerned about the health of the public. Hence, we are taking up a lot of awareness programmes."