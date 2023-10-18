Adiyogi statue boosts land price in Chikkaballapura

Bengaluru: The land price in Hanumanthapura village of Avalagurki gram panchayat in Chikkaballapur taluk has skyrocketed after, the Isha Foundation, headed by spiritual and yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev, unveiled a staggering 112 Adiyogi statues. The profound presence of these statue has sparked a remarkable transformation in the surrounding land prices, turning the region into a sought-after real estate haven.



The impact of the Adiyogi statues extends across a radius of 5-6 kilometers, where the value of land has experienced a significant surge. Prior to the unveiling of the Adiyogi statues, the price for an acre of land in this region ranged from 5 to 6 lakh rupees. Today, these very lands command prices exceeding crores of rupees, according to locals.

The once ordinary route from National Highway-44 to Vadrepalya Gate and further to the Isha Foundation now showcases land that has become as precious as gold. Real estate entrepreneurs visit the area daily, expressing their desire to either purchase land or enter joint ventures with local farmers, who find themselves in the enviable position of being able to dictate their terms, even if it means leasing the land.

What was once a region of reluctance for land buyers has now turned into a place where landowners are unwilling to part with their holdings, regardless of offers that may reach into crores of rupees. The land here is considered as valuable as gold. Local farmers attribute this phenomenal transformation to the divine blessings of Adiyogi.