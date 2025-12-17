Adyasha Foundation presents ‘ShishiraChhanda 2025’ – 9th Annual Dance Festival at JSS Auditorium

Bengaluru: Renowned Odissi dancer and Guru Smt. Sarita Mishra, through her Adyasha Foundation, is set to present ShishiraChhanda 2025, the 9th edition of its annual dance festival, on Saturday, 20th December 2025 at 6.00 PM, at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The festival celebrates the rich legacy of Indian classical dance and brings together distinguished performers from India and abroad.

The evening will feature a Bharatanatyam solo recital by an acclaimed dancer from the USA, Smt. Padmini Sirish, followed by an Odissi solo presentation by Smt. Indu Vijay. The highlight of the evening will be “Mādhaveti”, an Odissi production portraying the sacred journey of Neelamadhava to Jagannatha, a tale of divine discovery, devotion, and destiny, expressed through lyrical movement and soulful rhythm.

Gracing the occasion as Special Invitees will be: Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, Dr. Shobha Shashikumar, and Guru Sri Murali Mohan Kalvakalva.

Speaking about the festival, Smt. Sarita Mishra shared, “With Shishirachhanda, we aim to build a space where artists, students, and audiences come together in celebration of our shared cultural heritage. It is our humble effort to keep these classical art forms alive, vibrant, and relevant for today’s world.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 20th December 2025 ,Time: 6:00 PM Venue: JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Organiser: Adyasha Foundation ,Artistic Director: Smt. Sarita Mishra For tickets and further details, please contact +91 96867 64573