After 4 yrs, Kamaraj Road is open for public traffic

Bengaluru: By the mid May, a part of Kamaraj Road connecting MG Road and Cubbon Road will be open for public traffic. Earlier, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had given a deadline of April-end to open half of the road.

But currently the traffic authorities have decided to make it a one-way road. Thereby vehicles are being allowed to travel only towards Cubbon Road from MG Road.

The 220 meter long Kamaraj Road was closed in June 2019 itself to construct a metro station within the MG Road underpass of Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara. This station will serve as a transfer station with the existing Purple Line. Commuters heading towards Shivajinagar or Commercial Street are forced to take a different route at Anil Kumble Circle or Trinity Circle before changing their route as the road is closed. Otherwise there will be traffic congestion at junctions along MG Road. MG Road has a lot of traffic so we are keen to open this link road soon.

Those wishing to visit Commercial Street had to make a detour. So there was a huge demand from the public. For now, we have decided to open only one-way traffic from MG Road to Kabban Road,” said Anita B Haddannavar, DCP West Traffic. Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL BL Yashwant Chavan responded that the work is going on continuously.

The traffic police have completed the inspection and are proceeding with another inspection. “We have decided to partially open Kamaraj Road in mid-May,” he said.