Air India Express Launches Direct Flights Between Mangaluru and Pune

Mangaluru: Air India Express has introduced direct flights connecting Mangaluru and Pune, enhancing regional air connectivity. The airline commenced operations on 4 January, offering two flights every Saturday between the two cities.

The inaugural flight, IX 2256, departed from Mangaluru International Airport at 8:00 AM and arrived at Pune Airport at 9:25 AM. The return flight, IX 2257, took off from Pune at 9:55 AM and landed in Mangaluru at 11:45 AM. The service was operated by Captain Asatkar Dipak Daulat, along with his co-pilot and a four-member cabin crew.

To meet growing passenger demand, Air India Express has also introduced an evening service on the route. Flight IX 2236 departs Mangaluru at 6:30 PM and reaches Pune at 8:00 PM, while the return flight, IX 2237, leaves Pune at 8:35 PM and arrives in Mangaluru at 10:05 PM.

The new route is expected to benefit both business and leisure travellers by reducing travel time and providing direct access to Pune, Maharashtra’s IT hub. Mangaluru International Airport continues to expand its connectivity network, offering passengers seamless travel options.















