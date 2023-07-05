Live
All 10-year-old corruption cases should be investigated: Basavaraj Bommai
BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has demanded that all the corruption scandals heard from 2013 to 2023 be investigated.
Speaking to media persons in Vidhana Soudha, Basavaraja Bommai ordered a judicial inquiry into the 40% commission case during the BJP government. The Congress has been making accusations for one and a half years. No records have been given so far. He said that we are confident that we will get justice if we investigate.
If the government is really against corruption, all the cases from 2013 to March 2023 should be investigated. How about only selective and politically motivated investigations? He questioned. Whoever is guilty should be punished, he said.
Many cases are already before the Lokayukta. Besides, there are cases in Lokayukta regarding the 40% commission of BBMP against other departments. He said let them be investigated.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Mla Muniratna has filed a defamation suit against the allegation by Kempanna, president of the contractor's association. He said that he has not given any record or answer to that yet.