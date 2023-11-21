Allegation of forming college with fake documents raised against syndicate member

Belagavi: Ananda Kirshyala, a Syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi Health and Science University, is embroiled in controversy over the alleged fraudulent establishment of a fake Ayurvedic College in Athani in Belagavi district. The secretary of Theradala Education Institute, Nandish Theradala, has accused senior officials of abetting corruption and has demanded a thorough investigation.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday Nandish Teradala alleged that Ananda Kirshyala, the secretary of Sri Hemaraddy Mallamma Educational Institute, is accused of misusing his authority along with a gram panchayat officer to construct the building without proper registration, creating fake building permit certificates, and deceiving the government.

Allegedly, they have violated rules, evaded taxes, and fraudulently built the college. Fake documents in the name of the educational institution were allegedly created to initiate an Ayurveda college, and Ananda Kirshyala is accused of misusing his power to obtain the necessary permissions without proper asset registration in the firm's name. Starting the college without planning and Form 09 approval is seen as a manifestation of corruption, according to the accusations.

Nandish alleged that Ananda Kirshyala is also accused of misusing his authority as a Syndicate member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health and Science in Bangalore. He has urged the governor to promptly remove Kirshyala from this membership. Allegedly, Kirshyala obtained a hospital business license certificate for five years without legal authorization. The institutions, including officials, are accused of causing financial losses to the government through corruption. Nandish Theradala has called on the DC and ZP CEO to examine the records of the educational institution and take necessary legal action. If no action is taken, he threatens to stage a protest in front of the

DCs office.

But syndicate member Ananda Kirshyas rejected the accusations and stated that he will refrain from further comments as the matter is sub judice. He expressed his intention to speak after the court case concludes.