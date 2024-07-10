Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0

Bengaluru: Alliance University will host the International School Leaders’ Summit (ISLS 3.0) from July 12 to July 14 at its Bengaluru campus. The summit focused on “Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Education,” aims to gather educational leaders from across India and other regions to discuss key issues and developments in the field.

The three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with leading figures in education. The Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Shri U. T. Khader will serve as the Chief Guest, and Mrs. Aishwarya DK Hegde, an educationist and edupreneur, will be the Guest of Honour.

The agenda includes discussions on integrating entrepreneurial skills into educational programs, fostering student leadership, and the role of technology in education. The event will provide a platform for networking and collaboration among educators, policymakers, and industry professionals.