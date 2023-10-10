Ambedkar Sene President Flees Without Paying Toll

Mandya: In a concerning incident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Mandya, a man claiming to be the state president of Ambedkar Sene, identified as P Murthy, found himself embroiled in a dramatic altercation at the Gananguru toll booth.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday evening when Murthy's Toyota Fortuner SUV broke through the toll gate barrier after a heated argument with a toll booth attendant. Miraculously, he narrowly missed striking one of the toll gate employees as he forcefully made his escape.

The entire incident was captured on camera, revealing a confrontational exchange between P Murthy and the toll booth employees. Murthy initially engaged in a verbal dispute before abruptly reversing his vehicle through the toll lane.

Moments later, he accelerated the SUV through the next toll gate lane and slammed open the barrier at a high speed. He did all this while ignoring pleas from the toll booth staff to settle the toll charge as low as Rs. 150.

It is after all, a nominal fee that lets him get driven smoothly in his gas guzzling all-time 4-wheel drive SUV through fine roads. Moreover, P Murthy clearly had no regard for the safety of the toll gate employees as well as property destruction.

The white Fortuner bore the number ‘KA 41 MB 6055’. According to the Parivahan website, the SUV is registered at the Jnanabharathi RTO near Naagarabhaavi in Bengaluru. Upon investigation about the registration status of the SUV, it appears that vehicle doesn’t have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) and insurance certificates.

The alarming incident has prompted swift action by authorities, with a case registered at the Srirangapatna Rural Police Station. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover more details surrounding this troubling event.































