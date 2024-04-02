Amit Shah chairs BJP-JD(S) core committee meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the core committee meeting of the BJP and JD(S) leaders here on Tuesday.

Sources said that Amit Shah asked the BJP and JD(S) leaders to work unitedly to register victory in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He also called on the leaders to get the workers of both parties in absolute sync to defeat the Congress party.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, ex-CM and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and prominent JD(S) leaders attended the meeting.

H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he had shared information regarding the strategies in the meeting. "The meeting with Amit Shah has brought in new spirit among the party workers in the state," he said.

The Union Minister had also inquired about the health of Kumaraswamy as he had undergone heart surgery recently. Following the meeting, G.T. Deve Gowda, JD(S) core committee chief stated that Amit Shah gave a patient hearing to every issue raised by the JD(S) leaders. “The discussion is done on every Lok Sabha seat in the state and Amit Shah has suggested solutions for every issue,” he underlined.

“Amit Shah stated in the meeting that JD(S) and BJP workers are the same in all 28 parliamentary seats. Our objective is to defeat the Congress party. It has been directed to form the coordination committee at the levels of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies,” Gowda said.

“There is no opposition by the sitting independent MP from Mandya to the candidature of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy from the seat. She will make an announcement in this regard in Mandya on Wednesday. There is no issue in Hassan as well. BJP and JD(S) workers will reach out to every door step,” he stated.

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh said that in the meeting Amit Shah suggested that the leaders and workers of both parties should work unitedly. He also suggested organising roadshows and public rallies. The discussion was more focused towards 14 Lok Sabha seats in south Karnataka for which the polling will be held in the first phase.