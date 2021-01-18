Amith Shah gives Yediyurappa government booster shot, rules out change of guard 

Bengaluru: Dismissing statements of some opposition Congress leaders predicting the end of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's term anytime in the wake of dissensions in the ruling BJP post-cabinet expansion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the government led by veteran Lingayat leader would not only complete its five-year term but also return to power with an absolute majority in the next Assembly elections. He said a lot of development work has been taking place in the State under the leadership of Yediyurappa and advised opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people, instead of finding fault with the BJP.

Reacting to the statements from certain political quarters about uncertainty over the , term of BSY, Amit Shah said, "I have been reading the statements of Congress leaders that this will happen and that will happen in Karnataka, but I want to tell everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five-year term but also return to power for five years with an absolute majority."

Yediyurappa came under attack for allegedly perpetrating dynastic politics in the State, from both the Congress particularly leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and leaders within the ruling BJP who did not find a place in the cabinet. However, the Union Home Minister's public stand on Sunday that there would be no change of guard in Karnataka gave Yediyurappa gave a fresh lease of life and put an end to any speculation about him being replaced.

Referring to the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive launched on Saturday, Amit Shah said the results would be visible in one or two months. "Frontline workers deserved to get the first shots as they were in the forefront of the war against the virus," Shah said adding that the Centre and State were committed to the development of Karnataka.

Shah was also present at the virtual inauguration of the Indian Reserve Battalion at Vijayapura and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and later he launched 92 Emergency Response Support System vehicles. He congratulated Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting a target of attending to a complaint or information within 15 minutes.