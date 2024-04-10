Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y. S. Sharmila Reddy meets K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Live
Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru.
The leaders held a closed-door meeting with the KPCC president. However, she did not make any statement in this regard to the media.
D. K. Shivakumar's brother and Bengaluru Rural MP Seat candidate D.K. Suresh was also present.
The KPCC President said that he will have to travel to the poll-bound Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for two days before the elections.
Sources said that both leaders discussed poll strategies in Andhra Pradesh.
Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
