Another accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: KSRTC bus conductor killed

BENGALURU: Another horrific accident took place on the Bengaluru-Mysore Express Highway on Wednesday, when a KSRTC electric bus collided with a Bolero vehicle loaded with plywood, killing the bus conductor on the spot and seriously injuring the driver.



Boloro luggage vehicle which was moving in front of the KSRTC EV Powerplus vehicle coming from Madikeri to Bangalore on Mysore-Bangalore highway was overloaded with 20 mm plywood sheets inside and on the top, suddenly the Boloro vehicle's tire burst and its speed decreased. When the EV bus coming behind hit Boloro, more than 17 plywood sheets in the Boloro vehicle hit the front glass of the bus, hit the bus driver's chest and lost complete control and crossed the right side divider and entered the service road.

In the accident, the deceased Ramesh G, Driver Cum Conductor, Age 51 Years, had 19 Years service. Around 22 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Ramnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

The driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a Bangalore hospital for further treatment.

Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), Chief Security and Vigilance Officer, Divisional Controller, Ramnagar Division, Bangalore Central Division and other officials have visited the spot and the hospital and arranged for further treatment of the injured.

The KSRTC in a release stated, The Corporation deeply regrets this accident. The loss of our staff has caused great pain and the officers of the corporation are in touch with his family and are taking further steps. The Corporation bears the medical expenses of passengers in hospital.