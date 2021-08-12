Another Bengaluru hospital offers discount on Covaxin

Bengaluru: United Hospital, Jayanagar, is offering a discount of Rs 210 on each dose of Covaxin. After discount, each dose will cost Rs 1,200 as against its original price of Rs 1,410.



The decision has been taken to provide protection to more people against the virus at a concessional rate, Dr Vikram Siddareddy, Managing Director of the hospital said.

"The hospital had procured 20,000 doses of the vaccine and 5,000 were used during the second wave of the pandemic in its Kalaburgi branch," Dr Vikram Siddareddy said.

The remaining 15,000 doses of vaccine will be administered at the 20 associate hospitals and clinics at the concessional rate.

United Hospital Executive Director Shanthakumar Muruda said that research conducted by Indian Council for Medical Research found Covaxin to be effective against the Delta and Delta plus variants of coronavirus. " We aim to vaccinate maximum number of people in minimum time through our associate hospitals and clinics," he added.

One can book a Covaxin dose at concessional rate by obtaining a membership card from the hospital. More than 4,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses have been administered by the hospital and 12,000 more doses have been ordered.

The slot for vaccine booking can be made on WhatsApp No: 99169 77777.