Anti-national forces cannot be tolerated: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Anti-national forces who pose a threat to the nation's law and order cannot be tolerated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Bommai said, "Death threats to the Chief Justice and two judges of the Karnataka High Court, have been received from Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered in this regard. Everyone should accept the court verdict. There are provisions for filing review petitions if the petitioners are not satisfied with the judgement. Despite the provisions the disruptive forces are inciting the people to rise against the system."

"A case has been registered in Tamil Nadu. The Bar Council of Karnataka High Court too has filed a case at Vidhana Soudha police station.

This case has been taken up very seriously. I have instructed the State Director General of Police to start the investigation immediately. Orders have been issued to get their custody to bring them to the State and take stringent legal action against the accused. Security for the three judges has been tightened by raising it to 'Y' category," Bommai said.

"The pseudo secularists have remained silent about this case of life threat to judges for the judgement they delivered on hijab. Appeasing a section of the people like this is not secularism, it amounts to communalism.

We need to fight unitedly in cases like this as we need to protect the judicial system of the country. Cases like this pose a threat to the nation's democratic system. It should be strongly condemned in public." Replying to a question on bus accident at Pavagada in Tumakuru district, Bommai said, instructions have been issued to check overcrowding in buses during school and college hours.

Licences of such buses would be cancelled.

Intensive checking of buses for overcrowding would be conducted on such routes. State government would bear the entire treatment cost of the injured. They would be shifted to Bengaluru if needed for the best treatment.