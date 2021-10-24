Antique idol of Maha Vishnu, gold biscuits seized at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The customs officials have seized an ancient stone idol being smuggled to Japan, at Kempegowda International Airport here. The customs officials seized theidol which was smuggled into the airport to be sent abroad by an air cargo and arrested a man under Antiquities and Art Treasures Act.

Investigations have revealed that a Delhi-based exporter made the attempt to smuggle out the idol.

In another operation conducted a couple of days ago, 15 gold biscuits worth Rs 49.50 lakh were seized from a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai by Indigo flight (6E096). The passenger has been arrested and being interrogated by customs officials.