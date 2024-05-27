Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta kickstarts unique Fecal Microbiota Transplant programme

Bengaluru: Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta, has hit upon another milestone in advanced medical care by kickstarting the Fecal Microbia Transplant (FMT) programme, offered by only a select few hospitals in the country.

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta, one of the country’s leading healthcare centres, has started the FMT programme under the leadership Dr. Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah. Those with multiple problems related to the gut such as chronic c-difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome and problems related to the mind are treated with FMT. The few cases done so far, have shown promising results after transplant, even though the process is elaborate and complex.

FMT is a novel medical technique that is gaining popularity for its effectiveness in treating a range of gastrointestinal disorders. The goal is to bring the gut microbiota back into equilibrium, which is crucial for preserving general health and avoiding disease. In order to restore a healthy balance of gut bacteria, this therapy involves transferring fecal matter from a healthy donor into the recipient’s digestive system.

Dr. Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah, senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, and Head at Apollo Institute of colo-rectal Surgery in Bangalore has collaborated with institutions both nationally and internationally on this program. While highlighting the need to understand the connect between the Gut, the Gyri (Brain) and the Gate (pelvic floor), he said that the Complex Neuro Hormonal Connect has been less understood.

“What we are is a consequence of what we have inside our Guts. We are talking about Gut Eubiosis (The balance of bacteria in the gut). When this is disrupted, it leads to Dysbiosis, thus causing various diseases of the gut and the mind,” said Dr Narasimhaiah. He also emphasized the importance of team play involving the colorectal team, immunologists and specialist doctors dealing with bacteria and psychologists as the process is complex.

Having trained in St Mark’s Hospital in Britain, Dr Narasimhaiah brings in experience and expertise from around the globe to deal with complex issues related to the gut. Having undergone extensive training in Europe and America, Dr Narasimhaiah has gained the competence required to undertake these procedures with ease. He holds the position of Associate Professor of Surgery at Apollo Hospitals and is the Head of Colorectal Services in the Karnataka region. His expertise spans various areas of colorectal surgical oncology, including cancer surgeries - colonic, rectal, anal, appendiceal, pelvic, and peritoneal.

The Chief Executive Officer Karnataka and Central Region, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, “As a healthcare pioneer, Apollo Hospitals has always strived for excellence. When it comes to unique treatment procedures and rare surgeries, we leave no stone unturned in our preparations. The FMT programme is another example of our commitment towards providing our patients with the highest quality of healthcare, even in extremely complicated

situations.”