App released for transparent CET seat selection

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday launched a college portal, KEA mobile app and KEA Chatbot for the aspirants of the Common Entrance Test (CET) to ensure transparency in the selection of candidates for professional courses.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has released the app, portal and chatbot launched by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in a programme organised at the Bengaluru Higher Education Council.

With the launch of the new app and the portal, the candidates aspiring to take up the CET now have the option to submit their application through the mobile app. Earlier, the candidates encountered issues while submitting their applications from the cyber centres. Due to many technical issues, the eligible candidates many times even missed the seats. The candidates can now submit applications to UG-CET, PG-CET and Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET).